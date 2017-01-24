Vestas erhält einen Auftrag über 55 Windkraftanlagen aus China

Der Auftrag umfasst 110-MW und unterstreicht die wachsende Präsenz von Vestas in China.
(WK-intern) – Die Lieferung und Inbetriebnahme soll Mitte 2017 beginnen.
Vestas receives 110 MW order in China
The firm and unconditional order comprises 2 MW platform turbines and underlines Vestas’ growing presence in China.
Delivery and commissioning are expected to begin in mid-2017.
Customer, project and specific turbine names have not been disclosed at the customer’s request.
PR: Vestas Asia Pacific and China, Beijing, China