Vestas erhält einen Auftrag über 55 Windkraftanlagen aus China

Der Auftrag umfasst 110-MW und unterstreicht die wachsende Präsenz von Vestas in China. (WK-intern) – Die Lieferung und Inbetriebnahme soll Mitte 2017 beginnen. Vestas receives 110 MW order in China The firm and unconditional order comprises 2 MW platform turbines and underlines Vestas’ growing presence in China. 6.05.10 --> 6.05.10 -->

Delivery and commissioning are expected to begin in mid-2017.

Customer, project and specific turbine names have not been disclosed at the customer’s request.

PR: Vestas Asia Pacific and China, Beijing, China

Weitere Beiträge: