Neuartige Windturbine für den privaten Haushalt bewegt Flügel wie ein Kolibri

TYER Wind ist ein innovativer Startup auf dem Gebiet der Windenergie.

(WK-intern) – Das Projekt zielt darauf ab, einen revolutionären neuen Windkonverter zu entwickeln, der auf einer Beobachtung der Natur basiert.

Das Projekt ist eine private Initiative, die nicht von öffentlichen Forschungsinstituten oder staatlichen Einrichtungen unterstützt wird.

Es wird finanziell von 2 prominenten Investoren (aus Pakistan und Algerien) unterstützt.

Windenergie war noch nie so NATUR-Nahe.

TYER WIND technology is a radical solution. The TYER vertical axis wind converter harnesses wind power using flapping wings that perfectly mimics the motion of one of the most energy-efficient bird: The Hummingbird. A solution inspired from Nature and which turned out to be efficient, eco-friendly and perfectly scalable.

TYER WIND pre-industrial machine is now a tangible reality ! As a biomimic wind converter, TYER Wind perfectly mimics the motion of Hummingbird’s wings to harness wind power and generate green electricity. It is a sensational revolution in the world of mechanics that is likely to have a major impact on the way we produce electricity in the future.

