Das weltweit größte Event für die schwimmende Offshore-Windenergieanlage “FOWT” kehrt am 15. und 16. März 2017 nach Marseille zurück.

(WK-intern) – The world’s largest event dedicated to floating offshore wind turbine “FOWT” returns to Marseilles on 15 and 16 March 2017. Discover the program!

The FOWT 2017 edition will bring together at the Parc Chanot in Marseilles, the world’s leading experts, researchers and manufacturers from the floating offshore wind sector.

Topics adressed this year will include:

The framework for the development of floating offshore wind around the world (Project financing, insurability, zoning, permits and environmental impacts …)

Floating wind systems and their key components, numerical modeling …

Target markets for floating offshore wind: the potential at global level

Way forward towards large scale deployment (innovative materials, construction and installation, wind turbine manufacturers’ views and expectations, etc.)

Unique presentation of France’s 4 pilot farm laureates as well as other innovative floater concepts

Find the complete schedule on the event’s website.

Giles Dickson, CEO of WindEurope, will inaugurate this global event.

Key speakers and roundtable chairmen are : Henrik Stiesdal, Jesper Moller (Siemens), Chuichi Arakawa (University of Tokyo), Georgina Grenon (Former Policy Advisor at the French Ministry of Energy and French Representative at the IEA) as well as representatives from DCNS Energies, Engie, Ideol, Senvion, Lloyd’s Register, US Department of Energy, The Carbon Trust, NREL , DNV – GL, Statoil, Principle Power, etc.

Find the complete list of speakers online.

FOWT 2017, a unique event:

2 Days to promote and accelerate the implementation of floating offshore wind

World renowned speakers from 14 countries committe d to share their latest findings and observations

d to share their latest findings and observations Over 600 participants expected, of which many international delegations

Structured “meet the buyer” and B2B meetings with the market’s leading players

For more information and registration online (end of registration: 03/03/2017), please visit: www.fowt-conferences.com

PR: Pôle Mer Méditerranée – CCI Marseille Provence – France Energie Eolienne

