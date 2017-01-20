Gamesa wird als eines der weltweit nachhaltigsten Unternehmen ausgewählt

The Sustainability Yearbook 2017 selects Gamesa as one of the world’s most sustainable companies

Once again, Gamesa has been included in The Sustainability Yearbook which recognises the efforts made by companies all over the world on the sustainability front.

This year’s edition ranks Gamesa among the top 15 companies in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment category, which is led by CNH Industrial and for which which 104 large firms were analysed.

Compiled annually by RobecoSam, this report identifies the most outstanding companies in the world along economic, social, environmental and governance dimensions. The 2017 edition of the Yearbook is the result of analysis of almost 60 differ

ent industries and detailed assessment of over 2,400 organisations. Some 150 hours are devoted to evaluating each company’s sustainability performance on average, evidencing the thoroughness of the work underpinning the Yearbook.

The results of the assessment help investors identify companies which are optimally tackling the opportunities and risks thrown up by the sustainability challenge.



