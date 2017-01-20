Gamesa gewinnt zwei neue Aufträge über 134 Windturbinen mit 325 MW in Mexico

Insgesamt wurde Gamesa von Iberdrola beauftragt, 134 seiner G114-2.1 MW und G114-2.625 MW Turbinen zu installieren.

(WK-intern) – Gamesa cements its leadership in Mexico with two new orders from Iberdrola for the supply of 325 MW

In total, the company has been commissioned to install 134 of its G114-2.1 MW and G114-2.625 MW turbines.

Gamesa, a global technology leader in wind energy, has entered into two new agreements with Iberdrola for the supply of 325.5 MW in total in Mexico. These orders1 consolidate the company’s position in this market, in which it has entrenched itself as the leading OEM.

The first contract encompasses the installation and commissioning of 84 of the company’s G114-2.625 MW turbines (220.5 MW) at the Pier IV wind farm located in the state of Puebla. The turbines are scheduled for delivery in early 2018, while the facility is due to be commissioned in March 2019.

The second order entails the supply of 50 of Gamesa’s G114-2.1 MW turbines (105 MW) at the Santiago Eólico wind farm located in the state of Guanajuato. These turbines are due to be installed during the second half of 2018 and the complex is scheduled to come on stream in April 2019. Besides these new orders, Gamesa has already supplied 360 MW to various wind farms developed by Iberdrola in Mexico.

Technological prowess

Gamesa’s 2.1-MW turbines offer the most competitive metrics in terms of investment per megawatt installed and cost per unit of output. This is possible thanks to their versatile combination of a 2.1-MW generator with one of five possible rotor sizes – diameters of 80, 87, 90, 97 and 114 metres – for optimal performance no matter the site or wind conditions.

The firm’s 2.625-MW turbines, meanwhile, which are underpinned by the technology proven and validated in Gamesa’s 2.0-MW platform, come in three rotor sizes: 106, 114 and 126 metres. Their higher nominal capacity – 2.625 MW – in turn delivers higher output and a lower cost of energy.

Gamesa in Mexico

Since it began to do business in Mexico back in 1999, Gamesa has has installed 1,100 wind turbines nationwide (close to 1,900 MW), cementing its position as the leading OEM in this market according to the most recent rankings compiled by MAKE Consultancy. The company has also been an active player in the wind farm development and operation and maintenance segments.

PR: Gamesa

Pressebild: Gamesa G114

Weitere Beiträge: