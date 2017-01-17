EMO unterstützt die maritime Koordination des Offshore-Windparks Merkur

Die EMS Maritime Offshore GmbH (EMO) von Emden unterstützt die marine Koordinierung von GeoSea für die Planungs- und Bauphase des Offshore-Windparks Merkur in der Deutschen Bucht.

EMO supports marine coordination for offshore wind farm Merkur

EMS Maritime Offshore GmbH (EMO) from Emden supports GeoSea’s marine coordination for the planning and construction phase of the offshore wind farm Merkur in the German Bight. During the construction and commissioning phase an experienced nautical team will work 24/7 to guarantee safety and a smooth sea traffic at the offshore site. The contract has been signed with the Belgian company GeoSea N.V. from Zwijndrecht.

Initially the EMO team will operate from GeoSea’s German headquarters in Bremen. From midst of January the operation will be transferred to Merkur’s site office in Eemshaven, Netherlands. From Eemshaven the team will take over the site surveillance, radio communications and the emergency support for the construction site which lies 45 km north of the island Borkum.

“Securing the safe progress via professional coordination is essential for a successful project. We are happy to take over this important task for the Merkur Project“, says Knut Gerdes, Managing Director of EMO. The contract begins directly and will terminate with the take-over of the project by Merkur Offshore GmbH from GeoSea.

The offshore wind farm Merkur – owned by Merkur Offshore GmbH – has a total area of 47 km². It will consist of 66 GE Haliade 150-6MW wind turbine generators and will produce, when completed, about 1,750 GWh annually. GeoSea has been announced as general contractor for engineering, construction and installation of foundations, offshore substation and the internal array grid. Offshore transport of wind turbine generators is also included in the scope of GeoSea. The offshore pre-construction works have already begun. The UXO campaign has started and old cables are being removed. Thereafter, the installation phase will begin with the installation of the grouting. The entire project is planned to be completed by the end of 2018.

EMS Maritime Offshore GmbH (EMO) was founded in 2010 by AG “EMS“. Its main competence is the provision of services for offshore wind farms with focus on service and crew transfer vessels. In addition, EMO provides guard vessels and stand-by v

essels for offshore sites. Port and warehouse logistics as well as port management i.e. at sites and base ports as Eemshaven, Borkum, Emden, Cuxhaven, Büsum and Heligoland add up to the scope. Control centres for offshore wind farms are being operated in Berne, Bremerhaven, Hamburg, Hooksiel and Sassnitz. Today EMO has about 100 employees, the AG “EMS” group has more than 450 employees in total, as well as 50 trainees.

PM: EMS Maritime Offshore GmbH

