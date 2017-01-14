MHI Vestas gewinnt Rekordauftrag über 450 MW im Offshore Windpark Borkum Riffgrund II

DONG Energy hat mit dem MHI Vestas Offshore Wind einen Meilenstein für das 450 MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 Projekt in Deutschland gelegt.

(WK-intern) – MHI Vestas wird die weltgrößten und -stärksten V164-8.0 MW Windanlagen für den Windpark an DONG Energy liefern.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind wins record order for 450 MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 project in Germany

DONG Energy has placed a milestone order with MHI Vestas Offshore Wind for the 450 MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 project in Germany. The record breaking order is the largest ever for MHI Vestas, demonstrating the markets’ confidence in the V164-8.0 MW as well as underlining the strong relationship with DONG Energy.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has received a 450 MW order from DONG Energy for the Borkum Riffgrund 2 project in Germany. The order for V164-8.0 MW turbines includes a five-year full-scope service contract with an availability guarantee, ensuring optimised performance of the wind power plant with maximum power output. The V164-8.0 MW turbines – rated with a capacity of 8 MW – will utilise MAX Power from the MVOW MAX Performance™ portfolio to be able to deliver a maximum output of 8.3 MW, further increasing the value for the customer.

“MHI Vestas is shaping the future of the offshore wind market with game-changing technologies that spur innovation for the industry as a whole to drive down the cost of offshore wind power,” said Jens Tommerup, CEO of MHI Vestas, and continues: “The Borkum Riffgrund 2 project represents another significant milestone in the history of MHI Vestas, and it underlines the positive response from the market to both MHI Vestas and our game-changing V164-8.0 MW turbine, and we look forward to delivering this record breaking project together with DONG Energy.”

“Furthermore the uprated 8.3 MW machine with the large 164 m rotor diameter provides an optimised rotor to generator ratio, demonstrating our ongoing focus on improving our technology, continuing to maximise value for our customers.”

The order is the third from DONG Energy for the V164-8.0 MW following Burbo Bank Extension (258 MW) and Walney Extension (330 MW) and brings the order pipeline with DONG Energy to over 1 GW.

When fully commi

ssioned in the first half of 2019 the Borkum Riffgrund 2 will be one of the largest offshore wind power plants in Germany measured by total capacity and will be able to produce green energy to cover the consumption of 460,000 German households.

The MVOW MAX Performance™ products are designed to maximise the return on investment, ensuring the optimal performance of the V164-8.0 MW.

PR: Vestas

Pressebild: The Borkum Riffgrund 2 project represents another significant milestone in the history of MHI Vestas, and it underlines the positive response from the market to both MHI Vestas and our game-changing V164-8.0 MW turbine, and we look forward to delivering this record breaking project together with DONG Energy.

Weitere Beiträge: