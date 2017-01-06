Vestas gute Auftragslage verbessert Einnahme-Erwartungen von 1 Mrd. € auf 1.5 – 1.6 Mrd. €

Auf Basis der vorläufigen Berichterstattung verbessert Vestas die Erwartungen für den Free Cashflow 2016 (inkl. Akquisition der Availon Holding GmbH und ohne Investitionen in Wertpapiere) auf 1.500 Mio. EUR bis 1.600 Mio. EUR gegenüber der bisherigen Erwartung von mindestens 1.000 Mio. EUR.

(WK-intern) – Die Verbesserung wird vor allem durch einen starken Auftragseingang getragen.

Wie bereits angekündigt, wird der Jahresbericht für 2016 am 8. Februar 2017 veröffentlicht.

Vestas upgrades free cash flow expectations for 2016 to EUR 1,500m-1,600m

Based on preliminary reporting, Vestas upgrades the expectations for the 2016 free cash flow (incl. the acquisition of Availon Holding GmbH and excl. investments in marketable securities) to EUR 1,500m-1,600m compared to the previous expectation of minimum EUR 1,000m. The improvement is primarily driven by a strong order intake.

As earlier announced, the annual report for 2016 will be disclosed on 8 February 2017.

PR: Vestas Wind Systems A / S, Dänemark

Pressebild: Anders Runevad, President and CEO / Vestas

