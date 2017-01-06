Die dänische Bladt Industries hat einen Vertrag mit DONG Energy unterzeichnet

Hornsea Project One, der weltgrößte Offshore-Windpark wird somit mit Übergangsstücken von Bladt Industries gebaut.

(WK-intern) – Die Übergangsstücke , auch neudeutsch “transition pieces” genannt, werden auf den Unterwasser-Fundamenten angebracht und auf ihnen stehen die Windanlagentürme.

Bladt builds for world’s biggest wind farm

Today, Bladt Industries has signed a contract with DONG Energy for the construction of 96 transition pieces that will be used in the world’s largest wind farm, the Hornsea Project One.

Of the 96 transition pieces, 56 will be manufactured at the facilities of Offshore Structures Britain (OSB) in Teesside, UK, safeguarding 200 jobs here. The remaining 40 transition pieces will be manufactured at Bladt Industries’ facilities in Aalborg, Denmark.

Jan Kjærsgaard, CEO, Bladt Industries said: “We are very pleased to take part in the Hornsea Project One and we are particularly happy to receive yet another order for our OSB facility in Teesside. Since the decision to invest in OSB in 2015, we have undertaken a full upgrade of the facility and have employed close to 200 employees. This order will follow our two first orders for Burbo Bank Extension and Walney Extension and will secure our capacity utilization for approximately one full year.”

The wind farm will be located off the coast of Yorkshire and with a capacity of 1.2 gigawatts (GW), Hornsea Project One will be the first wind farm in the world over 1GW, capable of providing enough environmentally friendly electricity for well over one million homes.

From the facilities in Aalborg, Bladt Industries will also deliver three x 2,800 tonnes heavy offshore substations for the Hornsea Project One offshore wind farm – a project that has already been initiated.

Bladt Industries has worked with DONG Energy on many projects over the years and is very pleased to continue the good and close cooperation on the Hornsea Project One wind farm.

PR: Bladt Industries

Übergangsstücke auf dem Weg zum Offshore-Windpark / Foto: HB

