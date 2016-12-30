Vestas erhält weitere Bestellungen aus den Vereinigten Staaten über 160 MW

Energieversorger Avangrid Renewables bestellt 10 3,0 MW-Windturbinen.

(WK-intern) – Avangrid Renewables orders 30 MW of 3.0 MW turbine components, growing the 3 MW platform’s presence in the U.S.

The firm and unconditional order enables future project pipeline and includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines.

“Avangrid is a leader in the deployment of wind energy in the U.S. and Vestas is pleased to work with them to deliver even more reliable, low-cost wind energy in North America”, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada.

Avangrid Renewables, LLC is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) and part of the IBERDROLA Group. Avangrid Renewables, LLC is headquartered in Portland, Ore., and has more than $10 billion of operating assets totaling more than 6,000 MW of owned and controlled wind and solar generation in 20 U.S. states.

Vestas hat einen weiteren Auftrag von insgesamt 131 MW aus den Vereinigten Staaten über V112-3.45 MW Windturbinen erhalten.

Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order totaling 131 MW in the United States comprising V112-3.45 MW turbine components that enable future project pipeline.

Customer name has not been disclosed at the customer’s request.

PR: Vestas-American Wind Technology, Portland, USA

Anders Runevad, President and CEO / Vestas

Weitere Beiträge: