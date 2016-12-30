1.5 GW und mehr: Auftrags-Nachrichten von Vestas überschlagen sich in neue Dimensionen

Vestas hat zum Jahresende 2016 Aufträge aus der “ganzen Welt”, die Windanlagen sind gefragt wie niemals zuvor.

(WK-intern) – Wenn unsere Leser die letzten Tagen, vor der Jahreswende das Windkraft-Journal.de verfolgt haben, werden sie ohne Unterlass Aufträge von Vestas-Windanlagen gelesen haben.

Selbst wir vom WK denken: “kann doch nicht sein”, doch schon kommen die nächsten Erfolge auf unseren Tisch, die wir Ihnen gerne mitteilen.

Vestas hat offensichtlich eine große Vorarbeit geleistet, Kontakte geknüpft, Verbindungen hergestellt und Angebote auf dem Tisch, die selbst in China außerordentlich sind, denn dort gibt es ja große Windanlagenhersteller wie GoldWind.

Mit dem Kauf der Husumer Schiffswerft, HSW, hat Vestas die 1-MW Windturbine 1999 erreicht. HSW ging als Schiffsbauer unter und entwickelte als erstes Unternehmen Windkraftanlagen mit einer Leistung von 1 Megawatt. Das war einfach genial, doch der Familienbetrieb strandete dan den Ufern der EU-Vorschriften, trennte nicht Schiffsbau und Windanlagen. Alles wurde verkauft.

Wir feuen uns gute Nachrichten von Vestas weiter an unsere Leser geben zu können.

The order for the Ventos da Bahia – Phase 2 wind park adds to Vestas’ growing presence in the country despite the market slowdown in 2016.

Press release from Vestas Mediterranean, Madrid, Spain

EDF EN do Brasil has placed a firm an unconditional order for the 117 MW Ventos da Bahia — Phase 2 project to be built in the northeastern state of Bahia. Once finalised, the wind park will take Vestas’ installed capacity in Bahia to 700 MW.

The order includes supply and installation of 53 units of V110-2.0 MW turbines that will be manufactured in Brazil in accordance with the FINAME local content rules of BNDES. A 15-year full scope Active Output Management 4000 (AOM4000) service contract is also included in the contract.

Wind turbine delivery is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2018, whilst commissioning is expected for the third quarter of 2018.

“EDF-EN is a strong partner that chooses the best and most reliable technology, and their choice of our V110-2.0 MW turbine is a testament to that turbine’s unparalleled track record. We look forward to delivering the project and strengthening the partnership with EDF-EN”, said Rogério Zampronha, General Manager for Vestas Brazil.

Order is for the V110-2.0 MW turbine with Power Optimised Mode to 2.2 MW.

Press release from Vestas Asia Pacific and China, Beijing, China

The 50 MW order employing the Power Optimised Mode for the V110-2.0 MW turbine demonstrates Vestas’ technological flexibility to maximise turbine output based on site-specific factors.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2017.

The order takes Vestas to more than 1.5 GW of installed and under construction wind capacity across five states in the Brazil.

Press release from Vestas Mediterranean, Madrid, Spain

Vestas has received a firm an unconditional order for 21 V110-2.0 MW wind turbine for the Cabeço Vermelho I and Cabeço Vermelho II wind park to be located in Rio Grande do Norte. The order placed by Gestamp Eólica Brasil S.A. comprises the supply and installation of the wind turbines as well as a 10-year full-scope Active Output Management 4000 (AOM4000) service agreement in order to maximise output.

“Gestamp has been a great partner through these years and also the Vestas customer who received the first nacelle produced at our facility in Ceara, certified by FINAME II. We are very lucky to share with a high level customer such as Gestamp, our roadmaps, new project ideas and opportunities”, says Rogério Zampronha, General Manager for Vestas Brazil.

The turbines will be produced in Brazil with delivery planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2017, whilst commissioning is expected for the second quarter of 2018.

EDF Renewable Energy orders 100 MW of V110-2.0 MW turbines and 31 MW of 2.0 MW compatible turbine components.

Press release from Vestas-American Wind Technology, Portland, USA

The firm and unconditional order includes 50 V110-2.0 MW turbines for an undisclosed project and an additional 31 MW of 2.0 MW compatible turbine components to enable future project pipeline. The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines.

Nacelles, blades, and towers will be produced at Vestas’ Colorado factories.

“The wind energy market remains strong in the U.S. This order will enable hundreds of MW of projects in the next four years that generate hundreds of millions of dollars in economic benefits to the rural communities that host these wind projects and will support long-term jobs to manufacture the turbines and construct, and operate the project”, said Tristan Grimbert, President and CEO of EDF Renewable Energy.

“We are pleased to add to our portfolio with EDF Renewable Energy and we look forward to partnering with them again to deliver more cost-competitive wind energy to rate payers throughout the U.S.”, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. “The U.S. wind industry is playing a major part in the revitalization of the American manufacturing economy and supports over 500 factories in 43 states that employ 21,000 people in the manufacturing of the major wind components and wind-related parts and materials”.

PR: Vestas

Und nun kommen noch Geschäftszahlen:

On 18 August 2016, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 26/2016. The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules). The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 2,984 million (approximately EUR 400 million) in the period from 18 August 2016 to 30 December 2016.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 27-30 December 2016:

Number of

shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK 27 December 2016 35,300 439.35 15,509,207 28 December 2016 24,827 446.41 11,082,907 29 December 2016 24,561 448.09 11,005,593 30 December 2016 23,219 458.00 10,634,374 Accumulated under the programme 6,047,790 493.40 2,984,004,913

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

The share buy-back programme initiated 18 August 2016 is hereby finalised.

PR: Vestas

Attachments:

161230_CA_UK_49

161230_CA_49_Appendix

Pressebild: shareholder from Vestas

