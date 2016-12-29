Karpatenwind LLC aus der Ukraine betellt 6 Vestas V126-3,45 MW Windturbinen

Vestas erhält einen 21 MW Auftrag sowie einen 10-Jahres-Serviceauftrag in der Ukraine

(WK-intern) – Mit einem Auftrag der Karpatenwind LLC über 6 Anlagen des Typs V126-3.45 MW gelingt Vestas ein erfolgreicher Neustart der Marktaktivitäten in der Ukraine.

Der Festauftrag umfasst die Lieferung, Installation und Inbetriebnahme sowie einen Active Output Management Vollwartungsvertrag (AOM 4000) über 10 Jahre.

Die Windenergieanlagen werden in Saryi Sambir, in der Lviv Region im Westen der Ukraine installiert. Die Auslieferung der Windenergieanlagen sowie deren Inbetriebnahme sind für das zweite Quartal 2017 geplant.

“In 2012 haben wir gemeinsam mit Vestas erfoglreich unser Staryi Sambir 1 Projekt umgesetzt und freuen uns diese Zusammenarbeit in der Ukraine fortzusetzen. Für unser neues Windprojekt Staryi Sambir 2 haben wir uns erneut für Vestas entschieden. Vestas hat bewiesen ein starker Partner zu sein, der die notwendige Technologie, Erfahrung und Zuverlässigkeit mitbringt, die für die Entwicklung des ukrainischen Marktes erforderlich sind,“ sagt Maksym Kozytskyy, Director of Eco Optima LLC, Mutterfirma der Karpatenwind LLC.

Vestas successfully re-starts market activities in Ukraine with an order from Karpatenwind LLC for 6 V126-3.45 MW.

The firm and unconditional order comprises supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a 10-year full-scope Active Output Management 4000 (AOM4000) service agreement. The wind turbines will be installed at Staryi Sambir in the Lviv region in western Ukraine. Wind turbine delivery and commissioning is planned for the second quarter of 2017.

“We partnered with Vestas in 2012 to develop the Staryi Sambir 1 project and are pleased to continue our collaboration with Vestas in Ukraine. For our new wind power plant Staryi Sambir 2 we once again choose Vestas, because they have proven to be a strong partner with the necessary technology, experience and reliability to develop a market like Ukraine”, says Maksym Kozytskyy, Director of Eco Optima LLC, mother company of Karpatenwind LLC.

“Eco Optima LLC is one of the key players in the wind energy sector in Ukraine and we are therefore pleased that they once again show full confidence in the business case certainty and the quality of the technology and service we offer”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Central Europe. “We are determined to contribute to the overall growth of renewable and green energy production in Ukraine”.

PR: Vestas Central Europe, Hamburg, Germany

Vestas-V126-3.x-MW / Pressebild

