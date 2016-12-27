Einzelheiten zum Aktienrückkaufprogramm von Vestas im Zeitraum 20-26 Dezember 2016

On 18 August 2016, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 26/2016.

(WK-intern) – The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules).

The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 2,984 million (approximately EUR 400 million) in the period from 18 August 2016 to 30 December 2016.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 20-26 December 2016:

Number of

shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK 20 December 2016 36,000 432.44 15,567,937 21 December 2016 35,500 437.33 15,525,180 22 December 2016 35,500 442.24 15,699,520 23 December 2016 100,000 439.18 43,918,440 26 December 2016 – – – Accumulated under the programme 5,939,883 494.25 2,935,772,833

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

PR:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

Vestas Windanlage / Foto: HB

Attachments:

161227_CA_48_Appendix

161227_CA_UK_48

Weitere Beiträge: