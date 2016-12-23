Vestas liefert 27 V126-3.3 MW-Turbinen für den zweitgrößten Windpark in Jordanien

Der neue Auftrag wird die installierte Leistung von Vestas Windturbinen in Jordanien auf über 200 MW bringen.

Vestas wins 89 MW EPC project in Jordan.

The order includes 27 V126-3.3 MW turbines for the second largest wind park in Jordan and will take Vestas’ installed capacity in Jordan to more than 200 MW.

Korean Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) has via Fujeij Wind Power Company placed a firm and unconditional order for 27 V126-3.3 MW wind turbines to build the Fujeij wind farm in Al Shobak, Governorate of Ma’an, Jordan.

In addition to turbine installation and a 20-year full-scope Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract also includes the engineering, civil and electrical works to connect the power plant to the grid.

“After long gestation period, we both are able to see this project finally start to come true. Taking this opportunity, we, KEPCO and FWPC would like to deliver our sincere gratitude to Vestas for its endless efforts and cooperation. Further, being so proud of having Vestas as EPC contractor for this project, we would like to extend both companies’ partnership to other domestic or overseas wind projects”, says CEO of FWPC, Dongill Chung.

“After successfully executing the 117 MW Tafila wind power plant last year, we are extremely pleased that KEPCO relies on us to fully develop Jordan’s second largest wind farm. The Fujeij turnkey project confirms Vestas’ EPC and long-term service capabilities as well as our growing presence in the Middle East”, says President of Vestas Mediterranean Marco Graziano.

Wind turbine delivery is planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2017, whilst commissioning is expected for the third quarter of 2018. The V126-3.3 MW turbine’s 126 meter rotor is equipped with light structural shell blades that ensure greater wind energy capture in areas with low-to-medium wind speeds, which are characteristic for Jordan.

