Vestas erhält 154 MW-Auftrag in den USA

MidAmerican Energy bestellt 77 V110-2.0 MW Turbinen

(WK-intern) – Vestas receives 154 MW order in the United States

MidAmerican Energy orders 77 V110-2.0 MW turbines as part of the 2,000 MW Wind XI project in Iowa.

With reference to Vestas Wind Systems A/S’ company announcement No. 22/2016 of 17 June 2016, Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order from MidAmerican Energy Company (MidAmerican), a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, for 154 MW of V110-2.0 MW turbines.

The turbines will be manufactured at Vestas’ Colorado factories with expected delivery in 2017. The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a five-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement: Vestas’ full-scope service package maximizing uptime and energy production.

“Wind helps energy prices stay stable and more affordable for customers, while providing significant economic benefits for local communities and the state of Iowa”, said Chris Brown, president of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. Wind XI follows MidAmerican’s first of its kind utility commitment to providing customers with 100 percent renewable energy generation.

MidAmerican Energy Company, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, is the largest regulated utility owner of wind energy in the United States. With the investment in Wind XI, the utility will generate 85 percent of its retail load from wind.

Potential future order intake under the 2,000 MW Wind XI project is expected to occur as partial deliveries under the master agreement and will be announced firm and unconditional consistent with Vestas’ order announcement policy.

PR: Vestas-American Wind Technology

Vestas Windpark / Foto: HB

