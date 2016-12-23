Die belgische Investmentfirma Korys investiert in das schwedische Softwareunternehmen Greenbyte

Die belgische Investmentgesellschaft Korys im Besitz der renommierten Colruyt-Familie investiert in den schwedischen Softwarehersteller Greenbyte AB.

Belgian investment firm Korys, owned by the renowned Colruyt family is investing in the Swedish renewable energy software maker Greenbyte AB.

Greenbyte’s software supports wind energy and solar PV owners, operators and asset managers in capturing the full potential of renewable energy projects. Since its founding in 2010, Greenbyte has grown almost entirely organically and now more than 7GW of wind and solar PV energy across 20+ countries are monitored through its software services Breeze and Bright.

Greenbyte aims to provide the leading independent platform for the renewable energy industry, a mesh through which owners, operators and other service providers can communicate around one central source of truth. Korys’ investment in Greenbyte will help the software company widen its offerings by providing services for all types of renewable energy at scale, deepen the number of use cases supported and sharpen its services and the value it can provide, also in new markets.

“We share the Greenbyte team’s conviction that renewables will continue to grow at rapid rate world-wide. Enabling technologies are critical in bringing down the cost of renewable energy assets and in increasing their operating life. We believe smart software to manage renewable energy assets will become increasingly important as owners seek to reduce operating expenditures and find new innovative ways to trade electricity. The Greenbyte team has a convincing track record of solid execution and a vision that matches our ambitious outlook on the sector.” – says Brieuc de Hults, Investment Manager at Korys.

“During the last year alone we have found ourselves in extreme growth mode, more than doubling our customer base and our team. At the same time, we realize there is so much more to be accomplished. We have only touched the surface of what can be achieved in the world of renewable energy, data and smart software. Together with Korys we are going to explore what’s next”. – says Jonas Corné, CEO of Greenbyte.

About Korys

Korys is the investment holding company of the Colruyt family. The family has been active in the retail sector for over 50 years and grew the Colruyt Group to become one of the most successful food retail and food services companies in Europe. Korys aims to create sustainable value through a diversified portfolio of investments and focuses on sectors in which it has built substantial expertise, such as Consumer Goods and Retail, Renewable Energy and Life Sciences.

About Greenbyte

Greenbyte makes the industry leading independent renewable energy management systems Breeze and Bright – used globally by wind energy and solar PV owners, operators and asset managers to capture the full potential of renewable energy projects. Power plants are remotely connected to Greenbyte’s software via on-site SCADA systems – resulting in a single powerful tool to monitor, analyze, plan and control diverse renewable energy portfolios of any size. Currently over 7GW of renewable energy across 5 continents and 20+ countries are monitored in Greenbyte’s software.

