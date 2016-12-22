Vestas erhält Repowerauftrag über 29 MW V110-2.0 MW Turbinen aus den USA

Vestas erhält 29 MW V110-2.0 MW Turbinenkomponenten für Repowering von Windprojekten.

(WK-intern) – Vestas erhält einen Auftrag für sein erstes Repowering-Projekt in den USA.

Der Auftrag umfasst 29 MW V110-2.0 MW Turbinenkomponenten, die zukünftige Repowering-Anstrengungen im Rahmen des operativen Windprojektportfolios des Kunden ermöglichen.

Die Turbinenkomponenten werden in den Fabriken von Vestas Colorado gefertigt und ab 2017 geliefert.

Vestas receives 29 MW of V110-2.0 MW turbine components for repowering wind projects.

Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order for its first repowering project in the United States. The order includes 29 MW of V110-2.0 MW turbine components that enable future repowering efforts within the customer’s operating wind project portfolio. The turbine components will be manufactured at Vestas’ Colorado factories and will be delivered beginning in 2017.

Repowering existing and aging wind projects with new technology is expected to increase over the coming years with repowering offering substantial returns from increased annual energy production and reduced operating costs.

“The scale of technological innovation in our turbines in the last five years is breathtaking, and has reduced the cost of wind energy by 66 percent,” said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. “At Vestas we look for ways to add value through long-term collaboration and innovation in our technology and solutions. We’re pleased that these solutions will be used to repower existing assets and unlock even more value and performance from the fleet”.

Customer name has not been disclosed at the customer’s request.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on wind power solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 78 GW of wind turbines in 75 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 68 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 21,900 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

PR: Vestsa

Vestas V110-2.0 MW wind turbines / Pressebild: Vestas

Weitere Beiträge: