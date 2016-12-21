Vestas baut größtes Onshore-Windprojekt in Großbritannien mit 53 Windturbinen auf

SSE Plc has placed an order for 53 x V117-3.45 MW and 13 x V112-3.45 MW wind turbines totalling 228 MW, demonstrating the strength of Vestas’ 3 MW platform in the UK.

The firm and unconditional order from SSE is for the Stronelairg wind farm located in Scotland, which will consist of 66 wind turbines totalling 228 MW. When constructed, Stronelairg will be Vestas’ largest onshore wind project to date in the UK.

Emphasising the flexibility of Vestas’ turbine portfolio, the order consists of 53 V117-3.45 MW and 13 V112-3.45 MW turbines. The tip heights of the turbines will be 135m and 125m respectively.

The combination of V117 and V112 turbines will optimise the site’s energy production and lower the cost of energy through the optimal use of larger rotor turbines, ensuring a high capacity factor.

“We are pleased to take another significant step on the Stronelairg project and look forward to working with Vestas to deliver a world class development. Stronelairg wind farm is a carefully designed project which will bring significant benefits to the local and wider UK economy”, says Mike Seaton, Director of Development at SSE.

Klaus Steen Mortensen, President of Vestas Northern Europe, adds: “SSE is a key player in the UK market and we are delighted to be partnering with them for the Stronelairg project. Not only will it be our largest onshore wind project in the UK, the order underlines the versatility and competitiveness of Vestas’ wind turbines in the UK market”.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM4000) full scope operations and maintenance agreement. Delivery of the first turbines is planned for the third quarter of 2017, with commissioning completed in 2018.

