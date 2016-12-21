Die Entwicklung der Vestas V136-3.45 MW schreitet voran

Development of Vestas’ V136-3.45 MW is progressing to plan with the first turbine having now been installed and the first produced kWh expected before year-end.

(WK-intern) – Vestas further enhances turbine output with release of Power Optimised Modes up to 3.6 MW.

As part of the development and verification process for the V136-3.45 MW turbine, Vestas recently installed the first turbine at the Østerild national test center for large turbines in northern Denmark.

The turbine will undergo an extensive test and verification programme before commencing full-scale production, expected in second half of 2017.

Since introducing the V136-3.45 MW in September 2015, Vestas has added a number of upgrades to the design of the V136-3.45 MW and today adds Power Optimised Modes up to 3.6 MW to the turbine. Depending on site-specific conditions, this can increase annual energy production by a further 2.5 percent. Other upgrades include the 166m tall Large Diameter Steel Tower (LDST) and an expansion of the turbine’s operational envelope to include medium wind (IEC IIB) conditions.

“The successful installation confirms that we are on track towards full-scale production of the turbine. The bigger rotor, taller tower, and advanced aerofoil blade design make the V136-3.45 MW a very strong offering for customers across low and medium wind sites, and the new Power Optimised Modes further drives down the levelised cost of energy”, says Anders Vedel, Executive Vice President for Technology and Service Solutions.

In addition to Europe, the V136-3.45 MW turbine will be manufactured in China to leverage the continuous supply chain localisation in China for the global supply of the 3MW platform.

Vestas has installed more than 11 GW of 3 MW turbines in 33 countries across six continents and received the first order for the V136-3.45 MW turbine in December 2015 for the 117 MW Metsälä wind power project, Finland’s largest when completed.

