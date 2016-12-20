Vestas hat einen Auftrag über insgesamt 200 MW in den USA erhalten

Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order totaling 200 MW in the United States.

(WK-intern) – Press release from Vestas-American Wind Technology, Portland, USA – CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Customer and project name have not been disclosed at the customer’s request.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on wind power solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 78 GW of wind turbines in 75 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 68 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 21,900 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.



PR: Vestas-American Wind Technology

Anders Runevad, President and CEO / Vestas

Weitere Beiträge: