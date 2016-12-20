Vestas erhält Auftrag über 2 Windparkprojekte aus China

The order was placed by GS Yeongyang Windpower Co. Ltd. and includes seven V112-3.45 MW turbines for the Yeong Yang Stage 2 Wind Farm project.

(WK-intern) – Located in YoengYang County, the project is a supply and supervision contract and follows the successful 59.4 MW Yeong Yang (Stage 1) project supplied by Vestas, which achieved commercial operation in 2015.

The order also includes a 10-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM4000) service contract, in which Vestas guarantees a defined level of availability and performance as well as a SCADA VestasOnline Business system for data-driven monitoring and preventive maintenance.

“We are very pleased to be working with Vestas again. We have now experienced first-hand the high quality equipment and service that Vestas provides and look forward to our continued co-operation on this next project”, said Mr. Ki-Hwan Kim, Representative Director of GS Yeongyang Windpower.

“Vestas is the leading wind turbine supplier in South Korea where our 3 MW platform’s versatility and proven performance make it well-suited to the market’s challenging wind conditions. The order strengthens our relationship with GS, and we thank them for their continued trust in Vestas”, said Gerard Carew, Vestas Head of Sales & Business Development, Asia Pacific.

Installation and commissioning of the turbines is planned for the fourth quarter of 2017.

PR: Vestas

Vestas WKA / Pressebild

