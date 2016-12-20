Vestas Aktienrückkaufprogramm im Zeitraum vom 13. bis 19. Dezember 2016

On 18 August 2016, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 26/2016.

(WK-intern) – The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules).

The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 2,984 million (approximately EUR 400 million) in the period from 18 August 2016 to 30 December 2016.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 13-19 December 2016:

Number of shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK

13 December 2016 97,371 406.30 39,562,090

14 December 2016 52,500 409.28 21,487,305

15 December 2016 40,000 423.68 16,947,344

16 December 2016 78,000 428.77 33,443,982

19 December 2016 95,000 428.28 40,686,676

Accumulated under the programme 5,732,883 496.27 2,845,061,756

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

