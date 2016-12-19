Vestas gewinnt einen Auftrag über 21 V110-2.0 MW Turbinen-Komponenten aus den USA

The order comprises V110-2.0 MW turbine components that enable future project pipeline.

(WK-intern) – Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order totaling 42 MW in the United States with multiple components being produced at Vestas’ Colorado factories.

“Low-cost domestic wind energy brings substantial economic benefits to ratepayers and the communities that host these projects including long-term secure jobs in the manufacturing, construction and operations of these projects”, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada.

Customer name has not been disclosed at the customer’s request.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on wind power solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 78 GW of wind turbines in 75 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 68 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 21,900 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

