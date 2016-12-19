Ein Konsortium um Gamesa hat den Zuschlag für den Bau einer 86-MW-Windkraftanlage in Jordanien erhalten

Gamesa, in einem Konsortium mit der spanischen Firma Elecnor, hat den Zuschlag für den Bau einer 86-MW-Windkraftanlage schlüsselfertig in der Region Maan im Süden Jordaniens erhalten.

The company will execute this project in a consortium with Spain’s Elecnor.

Gamesa, in a consortium with Spanish company Elecnor, has been awarded the contract to build an 86-MW wind power plant on a turnkey basis in the region of Maan, in southern Jordan.

This contract, placed by Green Watts Renewable Energy Company LLC, a 100% subsidiary of Alcazar Energy, comprises the installation of 41 G114-2.1 MW wind turbines at the Al Rajef wind farm and the operation and maintenance of the facility for 20 years. As it is an EPC contract, the company will also provide all of the infrastructure needed to install and operate the plant.

Delivery of the wind turbines will start in autumn 2017 and the facility is scheduled to be commissioning in September 2018 and fully operational by October 2018.

Gamesa in Jordan

This is Gamesa’s second development project in this country, having already built an 80-MW wind farm in Maan, similarly alongside Elecnor and also on a turnkey basis.

Highly dependent on oil and gas imports, this country is aiming at covering 10% of its energy requirement from renewable sources by 2020, a target that will necessitate the instalment of around 1,200 MW of new capacity.

With this new order, Gamesa is stepping up its presence in the Middle East, a market in which it has installed more than 700 MW during a trajectory that dates back to 2004, when it fulfilled its first order in Egypt.

