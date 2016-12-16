Vestas erhält Auftrag über 153 MW von US-Energieversorger

Die bestellten V110 2.0 MW-Windturbinen werden in den Fabriken von Vestas in Colorado im Jahr 2017 gefertigt.

Largest utility owner of wind energy in the U.S., MidAmerican Energy, orders 153 MW of V110-2.0 MW turbines as part of the 2,000 MW Wind XI project in Iowa.

With reference to Vestas Wind Systems A/S’ company announcement No. 22/2016 of 17 June 2016, Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order from MidAmerican Energy Company (MidAmerican), a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, for 153 MW of V110-2.0 MW turbines.

The turbines will be manufactured at Vestas’ Colorado factories with expected delivery in 2017. The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a five-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement: Vestas’ full-scope service package maximizing uptime and energy production.

“By employing wind energy, the Wind XI project will bring clean, domestic, low-cost energy to MidAmerican customers as well as hundreds of millions of dollars in economic benefits to Iowa communities and long-term American jobs through the manufacturing, construction, and operations of Wind XI”, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada.

Wind XI follows MidAmerican’s first of its kind utility commitment to providing customers with 100 percent renewable energy generation.

MidAmerican Energy Company, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, is the largest regulated utility owner of wind energy in the United States. With the investment in Wind XI, the utility will generate 85 percent of its retail load from wind.

Potential future order intake under the 2,000 MW Wind XI project is expected to occur as partial deliveries under the master agreement and will be announced firm and unconditional consistent with Vestas’ order announcement policy.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on wind power solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 78 GW of wind turbines in 75 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 68 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 21,900 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

