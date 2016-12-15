Vestas liefert die weltweit stärksten Windkraftanlagen für den größten Offshore-Windpark Belgiens

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind hat einen Auftrag über 44 x V164-8,4 MW Windkraftanlagen für Belgiens größtes Offshore-Windprojekt erhalten.

(WK-intern) – World’s most powerful wind turbine selected for Belgium’s largest offshore wind park

Norther N. V. (Eneco/ Elicio) has taken Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Norther project.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has received a firm and unconditional order for 44 x V164-8.4 MW (totalling approximately 370 MW) wind turbines for Belgium’s largest offshore wind project.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind won the competitive tender process and was awarded the contract for the 370 MW Norther offshore wind power plant in Belgium. The project is owned by Norther N.V. a JV between Elicio and Boreas with three sponsors Elicio N.V. (50%), Eneco (25%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (25%). When commissioned in 2019 the Norther project will be Belgium’s largest wind power plant.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S (50 percent) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) (50 percent). The company’s sole focus is to design, manufacture, install and service wind turbines for the offshore wind industry.

The project will be delivered by MHI Vestas Offshore Wind and will not enter into the order backlog of Vestas Wind Systems A/S.



