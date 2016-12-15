A2SEA ist das erste Unternehmen dass 8MW-Offshore-Turbinen erfolgreich installiert

Am 14. Dezember 2016 schloss der SEA INSTALLER von A2SEA die Installation von 32 MHI Vestas 8MW-Turbinen an der Burbo Bank Extension von DONG Energy in der Irischen See ab.

(WK-intern) – Dies ist das erste Mal, dass die 8MW- MHI Vestas -Turbinen offshore installiert wurden, also ist es eine spannende Zeit für die gesamte Branche.

Durch den Einsatz leistungsfähigerer Turbinen können wir die Kosten für die Bereitstellung sauberer, erneuerbarer Energien für Häuser in ganz Großbritannien senken.



Turbine installation completed at Burbo Bank Extension

On 14 December 2016, A2SEA’s SEA INSTALLER completed the installation of 32 MHI Vestas 8MW turbines at DONG Energy’s Burbo Bank Extension in the Irish Sea.

“The installation of the 32 MHI Vestas 8MW turbines has progressed seamlessly. Again, A2SEA is first mover, this time by handling the currently largest offshore wind turbine in the market. The installation was completed safely, and in accordance with the installation plan thanks to the wellplanned and professional co-operation with our partners on the project, MHI Vestas and DONG Energy. Furthermore, I am very proud of the excellent work performed by all our dedicated employees both onshore and offshore. They make the difference,” says Jens Frederik Hansen, CEO at A2SEA.

Claus Bøjle Møller, Project Director at DONG Energy, said: “We are delighted at the completion of this major milestone in the project. It follows on from first power generation in November.

This is the first time the 8MW turbines have been installed offshore, so it is an exciting time for the entire industry. By using more powerful turbines we are able to bring down the cost of providing clean, renewable energy to homes around the UK.”

COO of MHI Vestas, Flemming Ougaard, acknowledged the importance of the first complete installation of a project; “The installation of the first V164-8.0 MW offshore project, represents a major milestone in the history of MHI Vestas, as well as our business partners.” said Flemming Ougaard. “I am proud of the commitment and excellent work of the entire installation team at MHI Vestas and the team from A2Sea and DONG Energy who worked with us on this project. Now our focus turns to the commissioning of the turbines and bringing them into full operation, prior to handing the project over to DONG Energy.”

SEA INSTALLER’s next project is turbine installation on the 580MW Race Bank in the UK for DONG Energy. Installation is planned to start in Early May 2017.

Burbo Bank Extension is owned by DONG Energy (50%) and its partners PKA (25%) and KIRKBI A/S (25%).The wind farm has a total capacity of 258MW and is situated 7 km off the coast of Liverpool Bay. The wind farm is expected to be fully commissioned in Q1 2017 and will provide green energy for well over 230,000 homes in the UK.

PR: A2SEA

Fresh quote from the Master on board SEA INSTALLER:

“It is a satisfying feeling watching the last blade being lifted and installed knowing that this project has been a team effort all the way from start to finish. Especially because it’s the first time this particular type of turbine is installed offshore and on very varying and challenging sea bed / soil conditions. From the technicians in the turbine and the crew on deck to the engineers and management ashore, all have contributed to ensure the successful installation of the BBE windfarm.”

– Malte C. Bruun, Master, SEA INSTALLER.

