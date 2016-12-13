Details zu Vestas Aktienrückkaufprogramm in der Zeit vom 6-12 Dezember 2016

On 18 August 2016, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 26/2016.

(WK-intern) – The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules).

The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 2,984 million (approximately EUR 400 million) in the period from 18 August 2016 to 30 December 2016.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 6-12 December 2016:

Number of

shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK 06 December 2016 109,050 426.69 46,530,348 07 December 2016 109,200 426.59 46,583,792 08 December 2016 113,865 408.13 46,471,962 09 December 2016 100,100 398.74 39,914,204 12 December 2016 42,500 398.00 16,915,055 Accumulated under the programme 5,370,012 501.48 2,692,934,358

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

PM: Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

Attachments:

161213_CA_UK_45

161213_CA_45_Appendix

Anders Runevad, President and CEO / Vestas

Weitere Beiträge: