Details zu Vestas Aktienrückkaufprogramm in der Zeit vom 6-12 Dezember 2016

On 18 August 2016, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 26/2016.
(WK-intern) – The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules).
The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.
Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 2,984 million (approximately EUR 400 million) in the period from 18 August 2016 to 30 December 2016.
The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 6-12 December 2016:
|Number of
shares
|Weighted average purchase price, DKK
|Transaction value,
DKK
|06 December 2016
|109,050
|426.69
|46,530,348
|07 December 2016
|109,200
|426.59
|46,583,792
|08 December 2016
|113,865
|408.13
|46,471,962
|09 December 2016
|100,100
|398.74
|39,914,204
|12 December 2016
|42,500
|398.00
|16,915,055
|Accumulated under the programme
|5,370,012
|501.48
|2,692,934,358
Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.
