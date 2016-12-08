Windstrom für Apple – Apple schließt Joint Venture mit Goldwind

Um Strom aus Windenergie zu beziehen hat Apple ein Joint Venture mit Chinas größtem Windturbinen-Hersteller Goldwind geschlossen.

(WK-news) – Die China Morning Post berichtet über das Joint Venture Abkommen und die Lieferung von Windstrom für Apple von Goldwind.

Goldwind hat zugesichert 30 Prozent seiner Windstromanteile an Apple zu liefern.

Wind turbine giant Goldwind in power joint venture with Apple

Wholly-owned subsidiary Beijing Tianrun New Energy Investment agrees to transfer its 30pc stakes in four project companies to US tech firm

Messestand Goldwind / Foto: HB

