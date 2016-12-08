Vestas liefert V126-3.45 MW und V117-3.45 MW Turbinen für US-Windpark

Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order totaling 101 MW in the United States.

(WK-intern) – The order includes V126-3.45 MW and V117-3.45 MW turbines with Power Optimized Mode to 3.6 MW and adds to Vestas’ 3 MW-platform’s growing presence in the U.S.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a five-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement: Vestas’ full-scope service package maximizing uptime and energy production.

Turbine delivery is expected in 2017.

Customer and project names have not been disclosed at the customer’s request.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on wind power solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 78 GW of wind turbines in 75 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 68 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 21,900 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

PR: Vestas-American Wind Technology

Vestas-WKA / Foto: HB

