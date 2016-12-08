CWind stellt zwei Crew-Transfer-Schiffe für Siemens Offshore-Windpark

22-köpfige CWind-Flotte zur Unterstützung von Blade-Wartungskampagnen bei den Offshore-Windpark in Lynn

CWind provide CTVs for Siemens Blade Maintenance Campaign

CWind, a leading provider of services to the offshore wind industry, announced today that it recently provided two Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) from the 22-strong CWind fleet to support blade maintenance campaigns at Lynn, Inner Dowsing and Rhyl Flats offshore wind farms. The project for Siemens took place over two months from August through to the end of September this year.

CWind was able to provide a safe and cost effective solution for the blade maintenance work by fitting a purpose built frame to their MPC19 CTV vessels. The versatility of the MPC19 vessels, which have a flexible pod system, made it possible to adjust the vessel deck configuration to accommodate the platform, providing a secure and safe working area for the technicians.

Lee Andrews, Managing Director at CWind, commented “Finding safe and efficient solutions for our customers is extremely important. Our flexible CTV vessels are adaptable and able to easily perform blade maintenance operations. Combined with the vessels fuel efficiency, the CWind solution is great for all our client needs. We are delighted to have continued to support Siemens this autumn and look forward to future engagements.”

Sam Campbell, Contract Manager at Siemens added, “CWind and Siemens have collaborated closely to put in place the vessel solution that made this campaign possible. Siemens has worked side-by-side with CWind on a number of other projects and is a testament to the service delivery we receive from them on each and every occasion.”

