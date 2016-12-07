Titan Wind Energy bestellt höchste Windturbine Chinas bei Vestas

Vestas erhält Auftrag für höchste Turbinen in China

(WK-intern) – Der Auftrag für 40 V110-2.0 MW-Turbinen wurde von Titan Wind Energy für ein Projekt in China bestellt.

Vestas liefert Turbinen und überwacht die Installation. Mit einer Hubhöhen von 137 Metern wird das Projekt die höchsten Windkraftanlagen Chinas umfassen.



Vestas receives order for tallest turbines in China

The order for 40 V110-2.0 MW turbines was placed by Titan Wind Energy for a project in Licun Town, Heze City of eastern China’s Shandong Province.

Vestas will supply turbines and supervise installation. With hub heights of 137 meters, the project will comprise China’s tallest wind turbines.

“For our first project in low- and medium-wind resource area in eastern China, we believe that Vestas’ rich experience in tall tower technology and its high-quality turbines will help us capture more wind energy, thus achieving competitive cost of energy”, said Yan Junxu, CEO of Titan Wind Energy.

“Titan has been Vestas’ tower supplier for about 10 years. We are pleased to see that the relationship between us has expanded and upgraded from a buyer-supplier one into a closer and enriched partnership”, said Chris Beaufait, President of Vestas Asia Pacific and China.

The order also includes two-year Active Output Management (AOM) 4000 service contract, in which Vestas guarantees a defined level of availability and performance as well as a SCADA VestasOnline Business system for data-driven monitoring and preventive maintenance.

Delivery of turbines is expected in the second quarter of 2017, with commissioning scheduled for the second half of the year.

PR: Vestas

The order for 40 V110-2.0 MW turbines was placed by Titan Wind Energy for a project in Licun Town, Heze City of eastern China's Shandong Province.

