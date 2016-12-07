Schweden: Eolus Vind AB bestellt 23 V126-3,45 MW-Windturbinen bei Vestas

Eolus Vind AB has placed their largest wind power order to date, comprising 23 V126-3.45 MW turbines for the Jenåsen wind power plant.

(WK-intern) – Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order for the Jenåsen wind power plant, which will be the first plant in a larger wind power project in Sundsvall municipality, Sweden.

The project is another result of the strong partnership between Eolus and Vestas, going back 25 years.

“Jenåsen will be our biggest wind power project to date and is the result of our long-term relationship with Vestas and our trust in their technology. Vestas V126-3.45 MW proved to be the optimal match for the site, providing just the right business case for the project and speaking to our ambition of developing wind farms at the lowest possible cost of energy”, says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

Klaus Steen Mortensen, President at Vestas Northern Europe, adds: “This order proves that the right wind energy solution can provide a strong business case anywhere, including Sweden where the market is affected by low electricity and green certificate prices”.

The contract includes supply and installation of the wind turbines as well as a 5-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement. Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018.

