Vestas: Transaktionen im Zusammenhang mit dem Aktienrückkaufprogramm vom 29. Nov. – 5 Dez. 2016

On 18 August 2016, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 26/2016.

(WK-intern) – The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules). The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 2,984 million (approximately EUR 400 million) in the period from 18 August 2016 to 30 December 2016.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 29 November 2016 to 5 December 2016:

Number of

shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK 29 November 2016 79,066 469.16 37,094,636 30 November 2016 100,511 463.40 46,577,149 01 December 2016 101,940 455.68 46,452,427 02 December 2016 105,350 441.64 46,526,700 05 December 2016 106,350 437.88 46,568,198 Accumulated under the programme 4,895,297 509.98 2,496,518,997

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

