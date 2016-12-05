Vestas ernennt neuen Vizepräsident für Menschen & Kultur in Nordamerika

Vestas announces new Group Senior Vice President for People & Culture

(WK-intern) – Helle Bay, currently Vice President for People & Culture in Vestas North America, takes on this new responsibility effective 01 January 2017.

In this new role, Helle Bay will lead Vestas’ global human resources efforts as the company continues building its capacity to attract, develop, and retain the industry’s highest quality workforce.

Helle Bay will also become a member of the Vestas Executive Committee, reporting to CEO Anders Runevad.

Currently based at Vestas’ North America headquarters in Portland, Oregon, Helle Bay has served as Vice President for People & Culture in North America since early 2015. She has held a number of other People & Culture positions in Vestas during her 11 years with the company.

Vestas CEO Anders Runevad says, “I am very pleased that Helle has agreed to return to Denmark to take on this role. I look forward to working closely with her as we continue strengthening our workforce and talent management programs”.

Helle Bay succeeds Roald Jakobsen, who will remain in Vestas heading the organisational efficiency initiatives until the end of 2017, reporting to the CEO.

PR: Vestas

