CWind führt die Unterwasserinspektionen an Monopile im Windpark Amrumbank West durch

CWIND PROVIDES ROV SUBSEA INSPECTIONS FOR E.ON AT AMRUMBANK WEST

(WK-intern) – CWind, a leading provider of services to the offshore wind industry, has completed a key project for E.ON, site wind farm owner, to undertake inspections of the monopiles, scour protection and cables at a number of locations at Amrumbank West offshore wind farm off the coast of Germany.

The V8 Ocean Modules Inspection Class ROV was deployed from one of CWind’s 22 strong-fleet to conduct the survey.

The ROV was fitted with a super high definition camera and provided clear survey results, even in poor conditions and low visibility. CWind subsequently provided comprehensive reporting on the findings for E.ON.

Lee Andrews, Managing Director CWind, said, “We have worked with E.ON on a range of contracts in the UK and this contract extends our working relationship to support their operations in Germany. CWind has well developed subsea survey capabilities and we were happy to support E.ON on this project by providing detailed information which will enable them to make sound decisions on the future O&M requirements at the site.”

About CWind

CWind is an Integrated Service Provider (ISP) that supports the wind industry by providing on-demand services as well as 360° solutions to ensure the success of our clients’ projects. We’re focused on helping you to achieve your key objectives, and constantly investing to ensure we have the right tools and plenty of talented people to carry out a wide range of tasks.

CWind has a proven track record of delivering cost-effective solutions. And we’ve got everything you’re likely to need: Fuel-efficient and modular vessels, proven project solutions, highly experienced turbine technicians and fully accredited training services. We can deliver it all as stand-alone or packaged services, wherever and whenever needed. CWind is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Marine Systems Limited

About Global Marine Systems Limited

Global Marine Systems Limited, is a leading provider of engineering and underwater services, responding to the subsea cable installation, maintenance and burial requirements of its customers around the world.

With a fleet of vessels and specialised subsea trenching and burial equipment, the company has a 165-year legacy in deep and shallow water cable operations. Global Marine’s primary markets are oil & gas, renewable energy & power, telecommunications and deep sea research.

Global Marine holds the RoSPA Order of Distinction in recognition of 17 consecutive years of outstanding occupational health and safety results.

Global Marine has two longstanding joint ventures in China, S.B. Submarine Systems and Huawei Marine Networks, and acquired the offshore renewables specialist CWind in 2016. www.globalmarinesystems.com

About HC2 Holdings, Inc.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE MKT: HCHC) diversified holding company, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for all stakeholders. HC2 has a diverse array of operating subsidiaries across seven reportable segments, including Manufacturing, Marine Services, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, Insurance and Other. HC2’s largest operating subsidiaries include DBM Global Inc., a leading structural steel fabricator and erector in the United States, and Global Marine Systems Limited, a leading provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. Founded in 1994, HC2 is headquartered in New York.

