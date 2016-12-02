WWEA und die schwedische Wind Power Association SWPA finden in Malmö statt

Die World Wind Energy Association WWEA und die schwedische Wind Power Association SWPA freuen sich, die 16. World Wind Energy Konferenz und Ausstellung WWEC2017 einzuladen, die vom 12. bis 15. Juni 2017 in Malmö, Schweden, stattfindet.

(WK-intern) – 16th World Wind Energy Conference and Exhibition WWEC2017

„Popular and Participatory Wind Power!“

www.wwec2017.com

The World Wind Energy Association WWEA and the Swedish Wind Power Association SWPA are pleased to invite papers and presentations for the 16th World Wind Energy Conference and Exhibition WWEC2017, taking place 12-15 June 2017 in Malmö, Sweden.

The main theme of WWEC2017 is „Popular and Participatory Wind Power!”

WWEC2017 will focus on how to contribute to the development of wind power and of renewable energy in general with a diverse mix of players working for the energy transformation. Special focus will be given to integrated technology solutions as well as to business models and concepts which ensure a broad participation of citizens in the deployment of wind projects.

WWEC2017 will benefit from the experience of wind power experts from all over the world who will gather to present their success stories and lessons learned.

WWEA and SWPA invite the wind power community around the world to join us to make the benefits of wind power available for all human beings.

The official conference language will be English.

For more information about the conference, please visit: www.wwec2017.com

Abstracts are invited on the following topics:

A) Wind power: political, economic and social aspects

1. National wind power policies

2. Participatory approaches and community wind business models

3. Acceptance through code of conduct and awareness

4. Capacity building, training and education for wind power

5. International frameworks and policies

6. Financing innovative business models

B) Wind technology

7. Innovative wind turbine technology

8. Wind farm planning

9. Wind resource assessment

10. Operation and maintenance

11. Offshore wind

12. Wind power in arctic and other special climate conditions

C) Renewables working together

13. Integrated renewable energy systems and smart grids

14. Small wind, offgrid and hybrid systems

15. Renewable energy in cold climate

16. Large-scale and regional integration of wind and other renewables

17. 100% renewable energy cities and regions

18. Storage technologies

Abstracts format:

All abstracts should be written in English, be concise and clearly state results, objectives or key components of the paper – as well as the topic to which it belongs. They should not exceed 500 words and should contain a list of key words. Abstracts should be submitted before 31 January 2017 online on www.wwec2017.com – http://wwec2017.com/program/call-for-papers/

Please choose one of the presentation types: Oral presentation/Poster presentation

Important Dates:

Deadline for Paper Abstract Submission: 31 January 2017

Notification of the Accepted Papers to the first Author: 28 February 2017

Deadline for Pre-registration of Authors: 31 March 2017

Early bird deadline: 31 March 2017

Full paper submission during the conference onsite

Organized by:

World Wind Energy Association WWEA

Swedish Windpower Association SWPA

Conference Chairs

Jeanette Lindeblad, Chair SWPA

Hon. Peter Rae AO, President WWEA

Executive Chairs

Ulla Hedman Andrén

Stefan Gsänger

PR: WWEA

Bild: Internetauftritt: http://wwec2017.com/

Weitere Beiträge: