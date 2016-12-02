Gamesa sichert mit Partnern Großauftrag über 55 Windturbinen in Chile

Gamesa verstärkt seine Position auf dem chilenischen Markt mit neuem Auftrag über 115 MW

(WK-intern) – Gamesa continues to secure new orders in Chile: it will supply 115 MW to EDF and Ibereólica

The company will handle the supply, installation and commissioning of 55 of its G114-2.1 MW turbines.

Gamesa continues to reinforce its position in the Chilean market, having recently signed a contract with EDF EN Chile, a subsidiary of the French utility, and Spain’s Ibereólica for the supply of 115 MW at a wind development. This order is included in the third-quarter order intake figure already disclosed.

Under the terms of the agreement, Gamesa will supply, install and commission 55 of its G114-2.1 MW turbines at phase one of the Cabo Leones I wind complex located in Comuna de Freirina, in the second region of Atacama, one of the Chilean regions with the best wind resources. Thanks to the flexibility of its 2-MW platform, the company is able to offer maximum performance at all kinds of locations and in all manner of wind conditions.

The turbines will be delivered by the end of the first semester of 2017.

The company will also provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services at the complex for the next 20 years. Note that Gamesa has already installed 628 MW for EDF and another 255 MW for Ibereólica over the years.

Gamesa in Chile

This is Gamesa’s fourth wind farm development in Chile, where it is working on phase two of the San Pedro wind complex on Chiloé island, Gamesa’s first Latin American development to be equipped with 5-MW turbines. The wind power opportunity in Chile is compelling: the country had installed capacity of 1 GW at year-end 2015 and current forecasts call for the addition of between 300 MW and 400 MW annually until 2025, underpinned by growth in demand for electricity.

