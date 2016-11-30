Vestas erhält 180 MW Großauftrag aus Australien

Vestas receives 180 MW order in Australia

(WK-intern) – The order for V112-3.45 MW and V117-3.45 MW turbines was placed by Mt Emerald Wind Farm Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of RATCH Australia Corporation (RAC).

Located near Mareeba in north Queensland, the Mt Emerald wind farm is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project for Vestas. The order also includes a 15-year Active Output Management (AOM) 4000 service contract, in which Vestas guarantees a defined level of availability and performance as well as a SCADA VestasOnline Business system for data-driven monitoring and preventive maintenance.

“We have enjoyed a close working relationship with RAC for a number of years and are delighted to have been selected to construct and service the Mt Emerald Wind Farm. Once completed, the project will take Vestas’ total turbine installations in Australia to more than 2.1 GW”, said Gerard Carew, Vestas Head of Sales & Business Development, Asia Pacific.

”We are very pleased to be working with Vestas on this landmark project for RAC and Far North Queensland. In the end, the decision for us came down to the low cost of energy and proven performance of the Vestas turbines, which together with Vestas track record of wind farm project delivery in Australia gave us the necessary confidence for a project of this scope and scale”, said Anthony Yeates, RAC Executive General Manager Business Development.

Installation and commissioning of the turbines is expected in the second half of 2018, with the project expected to provide up to 150 jobs during the construction phase.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on wind power solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 78 GW of wind turbines in 75 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 68 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 21,900 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

