Vestas: Transaktionen mit dem Aktienrückkaufprogramm zwischen dem 22. und 28. November 2016

On 18 August 2016, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 26/2016.

(WK-intern) – The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules).

The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 2,984 million (approximately EUR 400 million) in the period from 18 August 2016 to 30 December 2016.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 22-28 November 2016:

Number of

shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK 22 November 2016 107,054 434.30 46,493,905 23 November 2016 64,086 439.18 28,145,136 24 November 2016 37,500 455.10 17,066,235 25 November 2016 45,500 466.10 21,207,746 28 November 2016 98,350 473.71 46,589,428 Accumulated under the programme 4,402,080 516.41 2,273,299,887

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

