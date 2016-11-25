Großauftrag für Seaway Heavy Lifting für den Trianel Windpark Borkum II

Beschaffung, Bau und Installation der Turbinenfundamente für den Windpark Trianel Windpark Borkum II



(WK-intern) – Der Windpark Trianel Windpark Borkum II liegt 45 km nördlich von Borkum in der deutschen Bucht.

Trianel Windpark Borkum II: a major EPCI contract award for Seaway Heavy Lifting

Seaway Heavy Lifting has been awarded a contract by Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum II GmbH & Co. KG.

The scope of work consists of the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the turbine foundations for the Trianel Windpark Borkum II wind farm on the German continental shelf. The award is still subject to financial close of the full project which is expected in the first half of 2017.

The Trianel Windpark Borkum II wind farm is located 45 km North of Borkum Island in the German bight.

The 203 Megawatt offshore wind farm comprises 32 wind turbines of 6,3 MW each. Each foundation consists of a mono pile and a transition piece.

Project management and engineering has already started at Seaway Heavy Lifting’s offices in Hamburg and Zoetermeer.

Fabrication will take place in 2017 and 2018, while offshore installation activities will be executed in 2018 using Seaway Heavy Lifting’s heavy lift vessel, Stanislav Yudin. This vessel provides significant lift and installation capabilities ideally suited to the challenges of installing wind farm foundations.

Jan Willem van der Graaf, CEO of Seaway Heavy Lifting, commented that: “The Borkum II project is Seaway Heavy Lifting’s second EPCI project and is a major step forward in achieving our ambition to be a leading EPCI contractor in the offshore renewables industry. We are proud that Trianel Windpark Borkum II has chosen Seaway Heavy Lifting for this project. We see the award as a sign of confidence in Seaway Heavy Lifting’s ability to deliver.“

Seaway Heavy Lifting

Seaway Heavy Lifting is a leading offshore contractor in the global Oil & Gas and Renewables industry, offering tailored T&I and EPCI solutions*. By utilizing our highly skilled and motivated workforce, quality assets and continuous focus on new technologies we provide our clients with safe, effective and added value solutions.

Seaway Heavy Lifting owns and operates crane vessels Stanislav Yudin and Oleg Strashnov, which have a revolving lift capacity of 2,500mt and 5,000mt respectively. Both vessels are state of the art and certified to the highest standards. Seaway Heavy Lifting operates from its offices in Zoetermeer, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Hamburg, Houston, Cyprus and Paris.

Seaway Heavy Lifting is a Subsea 7 Joint Venture company

* T&I: Transport & Installation, EPCI: Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation

