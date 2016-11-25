CWind erhält neuen Auftrag von Geosea für die Instandhaltungsarbeiten am Galloper Offshore Windpark

CWIND WINS CONTRACT TO UNDERTAKE SECONDARY WORKS FOR GEOSEA AT GALLOPER OFFSHORE WIND FARM

(WK-intern) – CWind, a leading provider of services to the offshore wind industry, announced today that they have been appointed by Geosea, offshore marine engineers, to undertake required secondary works at the Galloper Offshore Wind Farm for a period of approximately six months starting in December 2016.

This involves a wide range of tasks including, paint repairs, bolting, messenger wire installation, cathodic protection testing and other related works.

Following successful on-shore mock up trials completed in September 2016, CWind will provide the full range of multi-skilled technicians, equipment, and both local project and SHEQ management that is required for delivery.

Lee Andrews, Managing Director CWind, was pleased with the contract win, stating, “This contract builds on our strong track record in supporting with secondary works on construction across a range of offshore wind farms. We are delighted to be able to partner with Geosea on this project.”

Kevin Loncke, Geosea Supervisor commented, “We were impressed by the range of skills offered by the CWind team and their track record in offshore wind. This, combined with their use of local technicians and expertise across our full scope of work, meant we were confident in entering into a partnership for this important project.”

Galloper Offshore Wind Farm details

Galloper Offshore Wind Farm is a 336MW extension of the existing and fully operational Greater Gabbard Wind Farm off the coast of Suffolk. Construction is currently underway, and the wind farm is expected to commence operation by March 2018. The average annual energy generation expected at the site could be equivalent to the approximate domestic needs of around 336,000 average UK households. Project partner innogy SE is leading the development and construction of the renewable energy project on behalf of all of the project partners, including Siemens Financial Services; UK Green Investment Bank; and Macquarie Capital.

About CWind

CWind is an Integrated Service Provider (ISP) that supports the wind industry by providing on-demand services as well as 360° solutions to ensure the success of our clients’ projects. We’re focused on helping you to achieve your key objectives, and constantly investing to ensure we have the right tools and plenty of talented people to carry out a wide range of tasks.

CWind has a proven track record of delivering cost-effective solutions. And we’ve got everything you’re likely to need: Fuel-efficient and modular vessels, proven project solutions, highly experienced turbine technicians and fully accredited training services. We can deliver it all as stand-alone or packaged services, wherever and whenever needed. cwind247.com

