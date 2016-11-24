OX2 bestellt 18 Vestas V126-3.45 MW-Windturbinen

Vestas wins 65 MW order in Sweden

(WK-intern) – Long-term partner OX2 has placed an order for 18 V126-3.45 MW turbines with power optimised mode to 3.6 MW for the Högkölen wind power project in the Ljusdals municipality in eastern Sweden.

The Högkölen wind farm will be another in a long series of orders between Vestas and OX2 and the fourth order placed by OX2 in 2016. The cooperation between Vestas and OX2 spans more than 10 years and has yielded more than 900 MW in total wind projects across the Nordics.

“With the Högkölen wind farm, we further strengthen our long-standing partnership with Vestas as well as our market position in northern Europe as a leading developer and EPC supplier. Högkölen will be OX2’s 36th wind power project in the Nordics”, says Paul Stormoen, Managing Director of OX2 Wind.

Klaus Steen Mortensen, President of Vestas Northern Europe, adds, “We are very proud that OX2 has yet again chosen our upgraded 3 MW platform for their latest project. The more than 900 MW in wind projects across the Nordic region is the result of the close collaboration and strong track record between OX2 and Vestas.”

The order includes Vestas de-icing system as well as supply, installation, and commissioning of the turbines. The order also includes a 10-year Active Output Management service agreement (AOM5000). Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2018.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on wind power solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 78 GW of wind turbines in 75 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 68 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 21,900 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

