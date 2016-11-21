Dong Energy eröffnet Offshore-Windenergie-Büro in Taiwan

Aufbauend auf unserer 25-jährigen Erfahrung mit Offshore-Windparks können wir Taiwan helfen, seine enormen Offshore-Windressourcen zu nutzen.

(WK-intern) – Offshore-Wind kann ein wichtiger Bestandteil des zukünftigen Energiemixes in Taiwan werden.

DONG Energy inaugurates Taiwan office

DONG Energy inaugurated its office in Taipei and shared its ambition to develop four offshore wind farms in the Changhua area.

Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs, Shen Jong-Chin, and Chief Secretary of Bureau of Energy, Lee Chun-Li, were among the many distinguished guests at the inauguration. The event was hosted by DONG Energy’s General Manager for Asia Pacific, Matthias Bausenwein, and CEO of DONG Energy Wind Power, Samuel Leupold. They both expressed their commitment to work with the government, the academic community and industry players to support Taiwan’s green transition of its energy sector.

“Building on our 25 years of experience with offshore wind, I believe we can help Taiwan make the most of its tremendous offshore wind resources. Offshore wind can become a key component in Taiwan’s future energy mix and provide a stable, utility-scale and green source of power from the strong winds in the Taiwan Strait,” Matthias Bausenwein said.

DONG Energy currently has 3GW offshore wind installed in Northern Europe, which equals the Taiwanese government’s 2025 offshore wind target. Taiwan has similar geographic conditions as Northern Europe – conditions which are very suitable for offshore wind farms. And Taiwan has a solid regulatory framework in place which offers visibility for the industry and attracts investments.

Changhua wind farm sites

Among the 36 offshore wind farm sites planned by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), 21 sites are located in the Changhua County. DONG Energy is currently carrying out a comprehensive environmental impact assessment (EIA) on four of these sites.

Provided that the EIAs are approved by the Taiwanese government and subject to investment approvals by the company’s Board of Directors, DONG Energy intends to develop the sites into a total offshore wind capacity of at least 2GW and make a significant investment into Taiwan’s energy infrastructure.

This would not only support the green transition of Taiwan’s energy sector, but also help create a Taiwanese supply chain and local jobs. The potential construction of offshore wind farms could expectedly start in 2021-2024.

DONG Energy partners with Taiwanese think tank

During the inauguration, Matthias Bausenwein announced that a letter of intent has been signed with the industrial think tank Technology Research Institute (ITRI), represented by Vice President and General Director Dr Robert Hu. DONG Energy will work closely with ITRI to contribute to building an offshore wind ecosystem in Taiwan. ITRI and DONG Energy aim to conduct joint workshops, cultivate talents and explore industry partnership opportunities. DONG Energy already has partnerships with seven European universities.

A few weeks ago, DONG Energy was the world’s first developer to install its offshore wind turbine number 1,000. In addition to its installed capacity of 3GW, DONG Energy has seven new European wind farms under construction, which will add another 4.4GW offshore wind capacity to DONG Energy’s portfolio.

PR: DONG Energy

Photo: From the left: Samuel Leupold , CEO of DONG Energy Wind Power, Dr Robert Hu, ITRI and Matthias Bausenwein, DONG Energy Asia-Pacific General Manager.From the left: Samuel Leupold , CEO of DONG Energy Wind Power, Dr Robert Hu, ITRI and Matthias Bausenwein, DONG Energy Asia-Pacific General Manager.

Weitere Beiträge: