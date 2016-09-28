Vestas Chairman Bert Nordberg wird als Vorsitzender des Jahres 2016 ausgezeichnet

PricewaterhouseCoopers names Vestas’ Bert Nordberg as Chairman of the Year 2016.

(WK-intern) – Based on a rigorous selection process and together with a professional and independent jury, the world’s largest professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Styreinformasjon have named Bert Nordberg Denmark’s Chairman of the Year, stressing his key role in Vestas’ successful turnaround and the impressive financial results the company has achieved.

The jury bases its judgment in part that with Bert Nordberg as Vestas’ Chairman, the company has significantly increased its revenue, delivered impressive order intakes in key markets as well as increased its return on invested capital (ROIC).

“Vestas has completed an impressive turnaround and a successful change in the executive management, which have created positive results on top line as well as bottom line. The success has also benefitted the shareholders with a very solid share price improvement — an improvement that deserves recognition”, says Mogens Nørgaard Mogensen, Senior Partner and Managing Director at PwC.

The jury also recognizes Bert Nordberg’s ability to build a “diverse, independent and professional” board that receives the necessary freedom to perform. PwC’s Mogens Nørgaard Mogensen concludes, “In awarding the Chairman of the Year prize, we want to honour the most capable Board chairmen as an inspiration for other business leaders and companies”.

For 10 consecutive years, PwC has awarded the Chairman of the Year prize. Former winners include Ole Andersen, Chr. Hansen (2015); Kåre Schultz, Royal Unibrew (2014); and Niels Jacobsen, Lego (2013). The award is based on 12 criteria, including minimum two years as chairman, revenue, solidity, and reputation as a company and chairman.

The award ceremony took place on 27 September in Copenhagen. The award was presented by member of the jury, and Chairman of the Year 2015, Ole Andersen.

Weitere Beiträge: