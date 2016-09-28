SOC nominates Tekmar for the supply of cable protection systems on the Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm

Siem Offshore Contractors nominates Tekmar Energy for the supply of cable protection systems on the Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm

(WK-intern) – Siem Offshore Contractors GmbH (“SOC”) announced today that UK based Tekmar Energy Ltd (“Tekmar”) has been selected to supply the cable protection systems for the inner array grid cable system for the 588 MW Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm (“OWF”).

Tekmar has over 30 years’ experience in the design, manufacture and supply of subsea cable, umbilical and flexible protection systems for the renewable energy and oil & gas industry.

In June 2016, SOC announced that it had been awarded the contract for the turnkey supply and installation package of the inner array grid cable system for the 588 MW Beatrice OWF. SOC will be utilising in-house vessels and resources while leveraging over twenty years’ global experience in the installation of subsea power cables, most recently in the German offshore wind sector.

In addition to the submarine cable installation works, SOC will also provide associated materials and services including the supply of the submarine composite cables, cable protection systems and related accessories as well as post-installation termination, trenching and testing services.

The Beatrice OWF is located approx. 13km of the Caithness coast line in the Outer Moray Firth on the north-western point of the Smith Bank and features 84x 7 MW wind turbines, which will be inter-connected by 91 x 33 kV medium voltage alternating current submarine composite cables totalling up to 164 km in length.

The offshore works for the package are due to begin in 2017, with project completion scheduled before the end of Q3 2018.

PR & Photo: Siem Offshore Contractors GmbH

